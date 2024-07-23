Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Has $302,000 Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in McKesson by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 65 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK stock traded up $2.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $583.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,983. The company has a market cap of $75.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $579.77 and a 200-day moving average of $539.70. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $395.30 and a 52 week high of $612.17.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The business had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 31.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.08%.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.41, for a total transaction of $2,155,760.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,845 shares in the company, valued at $51,607,866.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 12,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total value of $7,116,763.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,028 shares in the company, valued at $7,828,886.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.41, for a total value of $2,155,760.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,607,866.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,567 shares of company stock valued at $16,691,841. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Argus boosted their price objective on McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.33.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

