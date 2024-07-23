Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Makes New Investment in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new position in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 212.0% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in AppLovin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AppLovin news, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total value of $477,531.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at $151,246.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 118,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.75, for a total transaction of $10,784,639.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,641,531 shares in the company, valued at $693,468,938.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total value of $477,531.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,246.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,857,726 shares of company stock worth $1,489,251,374 over the last quarter. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APP. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Wedbush lifted their price target on AppLovin from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on AppLovin from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on AppLovin from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on AppLovin from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AppLovin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.72.

Get Our Latest Research Report on APP

AppLovin Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APP traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $83.24. 1,801,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,165,423. The company has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. AppLovin Co. has a one year low of $27.96 and a one year high of $91.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.20 and a 200 day moving average of $68.22.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.70 million. AppLovin had a return on equity of 51.55% and a net margin of 16.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AppLovin

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.