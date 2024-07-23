Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Purchases 39 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Booking by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 69 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Booking by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,800.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $4,285.00 to $4,580.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,994.96.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of Booking stock traded down $57.85 on Monday, hitting $3,909.40. The stock had a trading volume of 254,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,742. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3,882.82 and a 200 day moving average of $3,675.70. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,733.04 and a twelve month high of $4,144.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a negative return on equity of 288.35% and a net margin of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $11.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,437.25, for a total transaction of $75,619.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,640.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,556,375.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,437.25, for a total value of $75,619.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 189 shares in the company, valued at $649,640.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 999 shares of company stock valued at $3,939,187. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

