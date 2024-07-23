Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Raises Holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,524 shares during the quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Barclays by 231.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,323,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,306,000 after buying an additional 1,621,896 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Barclays by 1,502.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,346,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,711,000 after buying an additional 1,262,165 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in Barclays by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,750,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,792,000 after buying an additional 695,502 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Barclays during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,840,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Barclays by 179.6% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 480,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 308,390 shares during the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

NYSE BCS traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $11.99. The stock had a trading volume of 6,621,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,253,080. The stock has a market cap of $44.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Barclays PLC has a 52-week low of $6.23 and a 52-week high of $12.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.56.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter. Barclays had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 6.13%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

