Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Sells 248 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC cut its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth $28,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W. P. Carey Trading Down 0.3 %

W. P. Carey stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.94. 136,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,307,153. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.36 and a 12 month high of $73.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.32%.

WPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, W. P. Carey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

About W. P. Carey

(Free Report)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

See Also

