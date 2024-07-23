Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) PT Raised to C$12.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.72% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.25 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. CIBC lowered shares of Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$11.46.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CG

Centerra Gold Trading Up 0.1 %

CG traded up C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$9.21. The company had a trading volume of 138,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,671. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.22. The company has a market cap of C$1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of C$6.07 and a 12-month high of C$10.25.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.02). Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of C$412.37 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 0.887963 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centerra Gold

In related news, Director Craig Stephen Macdougall acquired 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$9.56 per share, with a total value of C$100,330.65. Insiders have purchased a total of 11,012 shares of company stock worth $105,101 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.