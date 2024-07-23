Champlain Investment Partners LLC Has $48.62 Million Stock Position in European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,745,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 435,270 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of European Wax Center worth $48,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in European Wax Center in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in European Wax Center in the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in European Wax Center by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in European Wax Center during the 4th quarter worth about $565,000. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in European Wax Center during the 4th quarter worth about $612,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Get European Wax Center alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on EWCZ shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of European Wax Center from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

European Wax Center Stock Performance

EWCZ traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $8.98. The company had a trading volume of 427,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,419. European Wax Center, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The stock has a market cap of $546.25 million, a P/E ratio of 36.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.59 and its 200 day moving average is $12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.95.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. European Wax Center had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $51.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.88 million. As a group, analysts predict that European Wax Center, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About European Wax Center

(Free Report)

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.