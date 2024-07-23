Champlain Investment Partners LLC Has $51.73 Million Holdings in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC cut its position in shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,935,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,065 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 4.75% of TriMas worth $51,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRS. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in TriMas during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of TriMas by 5.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of TriMas by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in TriMas by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 15,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of TriMas in the 4th quarter valued at $396,000. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of TriMas in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

In other TriMas news, Director Herbert K. Parker acquired 1,500 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.34 per share, for a total transaction of $39,510.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,721.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Herbert K. Parker purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.34 per share, with a total value of $39,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,721.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Herbert K. Parker acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.98 per share, with a total value of $25,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,880.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 14,681 shares of company stock worth $387,053. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRS stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.63. The stock had a trading volume of 135,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,188. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 0.67. TriMas Co. has a one year low of $22.59 and a one year high of $28.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.66.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.60 million. TriMas had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that TriMas Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

