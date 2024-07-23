Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Sets New 12-Month High at $13.30

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$13.30 and last traded at C$13.23, with a volume of 16814 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$13.24.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSH.UN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Desjardins set a C$15.50 price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, TD Securities set a C$16.00 price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Chartwell Retirement Residences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.11, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.05 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s payout ratio is presently -290.48%.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

