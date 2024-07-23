Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Shares Up 0.4%

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $54.72 and last traded at $53.77. 3,804,412 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 13,777,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CMG shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,400.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.40 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.68.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $72.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.82.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 43.74%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 320,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $20,409,003.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,450 shares in the company, valued at $72,221,620.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $3,166,010.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,362,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,273,772.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 320,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $20,409,003.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,221,620.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 550,750 shares of company stock worth $35,023,769. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steph & Co. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth $29,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 225.0% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

