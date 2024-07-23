Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cibus in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Cibus Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Cibus stock opened at $9.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.84. Cibus has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $23.18.

Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. Cibus had a negative net margin of 12,313.28% and a negative return on equity of 23.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($5.45) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cibus will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cibus

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cibus in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Indie Asset Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cibus by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 16,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cibus in the 3rd quarter worth $199,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cibus in the 4th quarter worth $323,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cibus in the 4th quarter worth $301,000. Institutional investors own 33.81% of the company’s stock.

About Cibus

Cibus, Inc, a agricultural biotechnology company, develops and licenses plant traits to seed companies for royalties. The company primarily focus on trait productivity in two areas, including productivity traits that enable farmers to have higher yields and reduce the use of the crop protection chemicals and fertilizers; and sustainable ingredients that enable corporations to replace ingredients that are fossil fuel based or whose production results in increased greenhouse gases.

Further Reading

