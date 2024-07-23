Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Cinedigm Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CIDM opened at $0.86 on Friday. Cinedigm has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.31 million, a PE ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.17.
Cinedigm Company Profile
