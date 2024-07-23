Citigroup Boosts Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target to $154.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $122.00 to $154.00 in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $100.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $130.55.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boot Barn

Boot Barn Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of BOOT stock opened at $123.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.70. Boot Barn has a 12 month low of $66.73 and a 12 month high of $134.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 2.09.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.12. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $388.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boot Barn will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boot Barn

In other Boot Barn news, insider Michael A. Love sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $118,916.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,763.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Boot Barn news, insider Michael A. Love sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $118,916.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,763.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael A. Love sold 5,653 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total value of $642,237.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,370.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,795 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,686. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 111.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in Boot Barn by 1,037.7% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Boot Barn by 11.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter.

About Boot Barn

(Get Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.