Citigroup Increases Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target to $28.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $16.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CHWY has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Chewy from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Chewy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Chewy from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Chewy from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.07.

Chewy Stock Performance

NYSE CHWY opened at $25.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.03. Chewy has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $39.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.26.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 0.73%. On average, research analysts forecast that Chewy will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chewy news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 17,550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $499,999,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 46,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $696,880.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,379,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,851,992. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 17,550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $499,999,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,942,371 shares of company stock valued at $541,393,732 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chewy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,767,000 after purchasing an additional 39,301 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at about $339,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Chewy by 356.6% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 164,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after buying an additional 128,525 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Chewy by 347.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 79,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 61,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Chewy by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,482,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,748,000 after buying an additional 2,654,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

Featured Articles

