Citigroup Trims Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Target Price to $104.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $109.00 to $104.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FND. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.29.

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $93.96 on Friday. Floor & Decor has a 52 week low of $76.30 and a 52 week high of $135.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 45.39, a PEG ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.23.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Floor & Decor news, Director Peter Starrett sold 1,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total value of $192,375.09. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,620 shares in the company, valued at $14,543,998.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Peter Starrett sold 1,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total transaction of $192,375.09. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,543,998.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 34,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $4,274,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,778 shares of company stock worth $5,182,791 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FND. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Floor & Decor by 59,133.5% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 25,184,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,861,000 after acquiring an additional 25,141,795 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Floor & Decor by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,908,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,518,000 after acquiring an additional 627,256 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Floor & Decor by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,740,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,506,000 after acquiring an additional 81,305 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Floor & Decor by 20.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,871,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,650 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Floor & Decor by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,521,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,979,000 after acquiring an additional 46,964 shares during the period.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

