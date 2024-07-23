Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.80.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

CCEP stock opened at $73.74 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 12 month low of $56.28 and a 12 month high of $76.44.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

