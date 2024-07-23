Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $70.00.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

KO stock opened at $64.77 on Friday. Coca-Cola has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $65.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $279.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.34.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 77.60%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total transaction of $553,722,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,883,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,742,280,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total transaction of $553,722,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,883,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,742,280,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $561,812.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,621.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 841,588 shares of company stock valued at $568,972,027. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 30,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

