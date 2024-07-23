Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.82-2.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82. Coca-Cola also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.830-2.850 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:KO traded up $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $65.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,507,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,797,466. Coca-Cola has a 12-month low of $51.55 and a 12-month high of $66.04. The stock has a market cap of $281.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.25 and a 200 day moving average of $61.34.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Coca-Cola will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.60%.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In related news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $3,551,903.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,358,962.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $561,812.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,621.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $3,551,903.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,358,962.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 841,588 shares of company stock valued at $568,972,027. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.