Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Stock Price Up 0.7% After Strong Earnings

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.7% during trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $66.04 and last traded at $65.24. Approximately 3,699,343 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 12,807,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.77.

The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on KO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KO

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $1,253,987.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $14,507,516.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total transaction of $553,722,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,883,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,742,280,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $1,253,987.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,507,516.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 841,588 shares of company stock valued at $568,972,027. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Security Financial Services INC. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 343,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,265,000 after buying an additional 15,591 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 8,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Connective Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $902,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $280.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.