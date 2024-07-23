Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Coffee Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JVA opened at $2.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.71 and a beta of 1.31. Coffee has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $3.00.

About Coffee

Coffee Holding Co, Inc engages in manufacturing, roasting, packaging, marketing, and distributing roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. It offers wholesale green coffee products, including unroasted raw beans that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators; and roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels in cans, brick packages, and instants of various sizes.

