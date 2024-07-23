Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Coffee Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:JVA opened at $2.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.71 and a beta of 1.31. Coffee has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $3.00.
About Coffee
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Coffee
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Outperforms Market: Highs on the Horizon
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Has This Leading Tech Stock Halted the AI Surge?
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Revolutionary Battery Stock Gains Momentum with 3D Silicon-Anodes
Receive News & Ratings for Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.