Cogeco Inc. (CGO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.85 on August 8th

Cogeco Inc. (TSE:CGO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.854 per share on Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th.

Shares of CGO opened at C$53.19 on Tuesday. Cogeco has a 1-year low of C$44.62 and a 1-year high of C$62.49. The stock has a market cap of C$427.65 million, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$50.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$54.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.98, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CGO. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cogeco from C$94.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Cogeco from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th.

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. It provides a range of Internet, video, and phone services through advanced fibre optic and two-way telecommunications distribution networks primarily to residential customers, as well as business services under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Breezeline brand in the United States.

