Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Receives $220.65 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $225.38.

COIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $80.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

NASDAQ COIN opened at $265.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $232.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Coinbase Global has a twelve month low of $69.63 and a twelve month high of $283.48. The stock has a market cap of $65.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.92 and a beta of 3.40.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 33.98%. Equities analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post 5 EPS for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 15,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.28, for a total transaction of $3,727,982.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,212 shares in the company, valued at $529,287.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 114,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.30, for a total transaction of $23,105,896.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,122.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 15,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.28, for a total transaction of $3,727,982.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,287.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 281,676 shares of company stock valued at $61,093,678. Corporate insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Coinbase Global by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,906,269 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $4,482,190,000 after buying an additional 2,624,989 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth $202,936,000. a16z Perennial Management L.P. bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth $147,646,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 656,689 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $114,211,000 after purchasing an additional 37,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 1,186.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 527,512 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $139,854,000 after purchasing an additional 486,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

