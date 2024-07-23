Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $132.20

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $132.20 and last traded at $132.18, with a volume of 4930 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $131.67.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colliers International Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.23 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.20). Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,753,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 697,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,405,000 after acquiring an additional 228,824 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,421,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Colliers International Group by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 725,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,754,000 after buying an additional 182,167 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in Colliers International Group by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 122,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,511,000 after buying an additional 68,479 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

