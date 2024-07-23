Community Health Systems (CYH) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 24th. Analysts expect Community Health Systems to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Community Health Systems has set its FY 2024 guidance at -0.650–0.050 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, analysts expect Community Health Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Community Health Systems Trading Up 4.5 %

CYH stock opened at $3.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $547.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.52. Community Health Systems has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $5.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CYH. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.