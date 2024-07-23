Community Health Systems (CYH) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 24th. Analysts expect Community Health Systems to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Community Health Systems has set its FY 2024 guidance at -0.650–0.050 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, analysts expect Community Health Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Community Health Systems Trading Up 4.5 %
CYH stock opened at $3.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $547.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.52. Community Health Systems has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $5.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.41.
Community Health Systems Company Profile
Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.
