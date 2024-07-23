Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Sets New 12-Month High After Insider Buying Activity

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $50.72 and last traded at $49.87, with a volume of 45933 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.94.

Specifically, EVP Andy D. Waters purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.27 per share, with a total value of $322,700.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 11,401 shares in the company, valued at $367,910.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Community Trust Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

Community Trust Bancorp Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $899.16 million, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.08 and its 200-day moving average is $41.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $92.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.65 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community Trust Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 1,932.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking, and trust and wealth management services to small and mid-sized communities in eastern, northeastern, central, and south-central Kentucky, as well as southern West Virginia, and northeastern Tennessee.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.