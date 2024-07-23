Comparing System1 (NYSE:SST) & Global Mofy Metaverse (NASDAQ:GMM)

Global Mofy Metaverse (NASDAQ:GMM – Get Free Report) and System1 (NYSE:SST – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Global Mofy Metaverse and System1’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Mofy Metaverse $26.89 million 0.82 $6.55 million N/A N/A System1 $401.97 million 0.32 -$227.22 million ($2.27) -0.63

Global Mofy Metaverse has higher earnings, but lower revenue than System1.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

2.5% of Global Mofy Metaverse shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.5% of System1 shares are held by institutional investors. 28.3% of System1 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Global Mofy Metaverse and System1’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Mofy Metaverse N/A N/A N/A System1 -49.23% -42.08% -12.99%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Global Mofy Metaverse and System1, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Mofy Metaverse 0 0 0 0 N/A System1 0 1 1 0 2.50

System1 has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 146.48%. Given System1’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe System1 is more favorable than Global Mofy Metaverse.

About Global Mofy Metaverse

Global Mofy Metaverse Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides virtual content production, digital marketing, and digital assets development services for the metaverse industry in the People's Republic of China. It offers services for visual effect design, content development, production, and integration based on customers specific needs; and 3D rebuilt and artificial intelligence technologies using its Mofy Lab technology platform. The company also grants use right of digital assets for various applications, such as movies, TV series, AR/VR, animation, advertising, and gaming. Global The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About System1

System1, Inc. provides omnichannel customer acquisition platform services through its proprietary responsive acquisition marketing platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Owned and Operated Advertising, and Partner Network. The company engages in the provision of acquiring traffic to its owned and operated websites, as well as revenue-sharing arrangements and related services. It also operates MapQuest, a web-based navigation service that delivers turn-by-turn direction services to users; Info.com, a metasearch engine that consumers can use to search for relevant information; HowStuffWorks, a commercial website focused on helping people solve problems in their daily lives by using various types of digital media to easily breakdown and explain complex concepts, topics, terminology and mechanisms; Startpage, a private search engine that allows users to browse and search the Internet in complete privacy; and CouponFollow for coupon destinations for online shoppers, as well as ActiveBeat and Infospace. In addition, the company provides antivirus software solutions, which offers customers a single packaged solution that provides protection and reporting to the end users. The company is based in Los Angeles, California.

