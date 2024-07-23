COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Shares Gap Up to $7.43

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.43, but opened at $7.74. COMPASS Pathways shares last traded at $7.63, with a volume of 204,003 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on CMPS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

Get COMPASS Pathways alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways Trading Up 0.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.97 and its 200-day moving average is $8.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 15.23, a current ratio of 15.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts anticipate that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at COMPASS Pathways

In related news, major shareholder George Jay Goldsmith sold 9,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $79,758.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,966,052 shares in the company, valued at $32,878,571.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On COMPASS Pathways

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,618,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,915,000 after buying an additional 186,040 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,812,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the fourth quarter worth approximately $371,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 110,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. 46.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.