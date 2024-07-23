Concordium (CCD) Price Reaches $0.0030 on Exchanges

Concordium (CCD) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 22nd. One Concordium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Concordium has a market cap of $29.50 million and $528,966.32 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Concordium has traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Concordium alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Concordium Profile

Concordium launched on June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 13,311,325,077 coins and its circulating supply is 9,701,065,510 coins. The official website for Concordium is www.concordium.com. Concordium’s official message board is medium.com/concordium. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Concordium

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium (CCD) is a regulatory-compliant, decentralized blockchain designed for business applications, offering privacy and ID verification features. The CCD token is used for transaction fees, staking, and rewards in the ecosystem. Developed by a team led by Lars Christensen, Concordium aims to meet the needs of businesses in a regulatory environment while leveraging blockchain technology.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Concordium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Concordium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Concordium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Concordium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Concordium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.