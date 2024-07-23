Concurrent Technologies (LON:CNC) Sets New 1-Year High at $122.00

Concurrent Technologies Plc (LON:CNC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 122 ($1.58) and last traded at GBX 121.90 ($1.58), with a volume of 115303 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 118.50 ($1.53).

Concurrent Technologies Stock Up 2.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of £104.40 million, a P/E ratio of 2,436.00 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 103.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 94.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Concurrent Technologies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. Concurrent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,000.00%.

About Concurrent Technologies

Concurrent Technologies Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single board computers for system integrators and original equipment manufacturers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malaysia, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers VPX, AMC, VME, CompactPCI, XMC, software, and accessories products.

