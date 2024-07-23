Corus Entertainment (CJR.B) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Corus Entertainment (TSE: CJR.B) recently:

7/16/2024 – Corus Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$0.25 to C$0.24. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

7/16/2024 – Corus Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$0.37 to C$0.05. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

7/16/2024 – Corus Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a C$0.05 price target on the stock, down previously from C$0.35.

7/16/2024 – Corus Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$0.25 to C$0.10. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/16/2024 – Corus Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$0.50 to C$0.30. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

6/12/2024 – Corus Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$0.70 to C$0.35. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/11/2024 – Corus Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$0.40 to C$0.25. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

6/11/2024 – Corus Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.25 to C$0.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

6/10/2024 – Corus Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a C$0.37 price target on the stock, down previously from C$0.90.

6/10/2024 – Corus Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$0.65 to C$0.25. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

Corus Entertainment Trading Down 4.2 %

CJR.B traded down C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.12. 410,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,801. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.29 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.58. Corus Entertainment Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.10 and a 12-month high of C$1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.