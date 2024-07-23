CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Shares Purchased by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CorVel were worth $3,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of CorVel by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 280,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CorVel during the fourth quarter worth $19,974,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CorVel by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of CorVel by 1.3% during the first quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 29,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,776,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of CorVel by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. 51.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CorVel Price Performance

CRVL traded up $1.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $285.92. The company had a trading volume of 50,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,394. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 64.98 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $257.26 and a 200-day moving average of $247.42. CorVel Co. has a 1-year low of $187.92 and a 1-year high of $295.70.

Insider Activity at CorVel

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $207.23 million for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 33.49%.

In related news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.00, for a total value of $554,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 266,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,843,768. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CorVel news, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.95, for a total transaction of $276,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,305 shares in the company, valued at $2,023,119.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.00, for a total transaction of $554,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 266,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,843,768. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,738 shares of company stock valued at $15,532,417 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 47.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

CorVel Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

