Covestor Ltd Buys 757 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 264.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Insperity were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Insperity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 189.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 19,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Insperity by 349.9% during the 4th quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 44,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after purchasing an additional 34,295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insider Transactions at Insperity

In related news, Director John M. Morphy sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $337,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,771.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Insperity news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total transaction of $544,497.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,979,066.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Morphy sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $337,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,771.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,864 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Insperity from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Insperity

Insperity Price Performance

NYSE NSP traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $99.81. The company had a trading volume of 57,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,648. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.13. Insperity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.04 and a 12 month high of $123.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.28.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.24. Insperity had a return on equity of 137.14% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insperity Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is 58.68%.

Insperity Profile

(Free Report)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.