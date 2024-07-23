Covestor Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,270 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.7% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 50,755 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 8.7% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 62,634 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $8,007,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,275,932 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,938,635,000 after buying an additional 146,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 15.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,829.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 161,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,987,669.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 7,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $1,014,806.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,079,753.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 161,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,987,669.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,512 shares of company stock worth $2,144,972. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.20.

View Our Latest Report on EOG Resources

EOG Resources Trading Down 1.5 %

EOG traded down $1.91 on Tuesday, reaching $125.01. 1,309,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,191,974. The company has a market cap of $71.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $108.94 and a one year high of $139.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.15.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.