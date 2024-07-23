Covestor Ltd Has $164,000 Stock Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Covestor Ltd cut its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 515 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 56.4% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 667,036 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $211,924,000 after purchasing an additional 240,466 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter valued at $81,299,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.4% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 271,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,202,000 after buying an additional 8,889 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,068 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,339,000 after buying an additional 114,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 202,526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,654,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE FIX traded up $8.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $325.92. 86,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $317.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.54. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.89 and a fifty-two week high of $352.45.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.88%.

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In related news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total transaction of $1,207,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,879,120.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total transaction of $1,207,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,879,120.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,076,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,541,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,961 shares of company stock worth $2,622,664 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th.

About Comfort Systems USA

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

