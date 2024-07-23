Covestor Ltd Has $167,000 Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,329 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Oracle were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $1,210,181,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Oracle by 382.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,563,366 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $481,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617,413 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Oracle by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,384,162 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,938,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323,334 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 14,599,902 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,539,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Oracle by 30,724.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,056,289 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $216,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $142.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,227,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,497,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $393.18 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.65 and a 200 day moving average of $122.42. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $99.26 and a 12 month high of $146.59.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Argus boosted their price objective on Oracle from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Oracle from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Oracle from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.83.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,042,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,010,030.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $34,042,967.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,042,045.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,952,500 shares of company stock valued at $277,298,174 over the last three months. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

