Covestor Ltd Has $175,000 Stake in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) by 1,230.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the 4th quarter worth $184,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in American Woodmark in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in American Woodmark during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Woodmark during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in American Woodmark by 3,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Price Performance

Shares of AMWD traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.89. The company had a trading volume of 27,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,913. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.21. American Woodmark Co. has a 1-year low of $65.01 and a 1-year high of $104.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.05). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $453.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.80 million. Analysts expect that American Woodmark Co. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Philip D. Fracassa purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $86.66 per share, with a total value of $51,996.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,996. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMWD. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on American Woodmark from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Woodmark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.33.

American Woodmark Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

