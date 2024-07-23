Covestor Ltd Has $188,000 Stock Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Covestor Ltd lessened its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 31.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Vistra were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Vistra by 160.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vistra by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lisa Crutchfield bought 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.46 per share, with a total value of $29,969.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,879,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Vistra from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Guggenheim upgraded Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.83.

Vistra Price Performance

Shares of VST traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,444,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,662,656. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.43 and its 200 day moving average is $69.77. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $27.54 and a 12-month high of $107.24.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 24.72%. On average, equities analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 53.37%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

