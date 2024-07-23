Covestor Ltd Purchases 1,893 Shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR)

Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Free Report) by 48.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Limoneira were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Limoneira by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 927,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,151,000 after buying an additional 14,572 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in Limoneira by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,006,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,816,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Limoneira by 9.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Limoneira by 60.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Limoneira by 26.4% during the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 139,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 29,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.14. The stock had a trading volume of 10,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,983. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.54. Limoneira has a 12-month low of $13.88 and a 12-month high of $23.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.76 million, a P/E ratio of -170.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.48.

Limoneira ( NASDAQ:LMNR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.20. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $44.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.62 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Limoneira will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Limoneira’s payout ratio is -230.77%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Limoneira from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com cut Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Valencia oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, and wine grapes.

