Covestor Ltd Raises Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 56.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 920 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 31.4% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 4,658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 54.6% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 9,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,797 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software Price Performance

Shares of PAYC stock traded up $3.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.34. The stock had a trading volume of 179,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,897. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.50 and a 12-month high of $374.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.16.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $2.29. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $499.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.89 million. Analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 18.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Paycom Software news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.20, for a total value of $273,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,023,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,923,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Amy Vickroy sold 1,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total value of $198,021.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,351.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.20, for a total transaction of $273,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,023,708 shares in the company, valued at $423,923,861.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,137 shares of company stock worth $7,132,872 in the last ninety days. 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on PAYC. StockNews.com cut shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Paycom Software from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PAYC

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.