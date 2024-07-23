Cronos (CRO) Price Tops $0.0920

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One Cronos coin can currently be bought for about $0.0920 or 0.00000139 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cronos has a market cap of $2.44 billion and approximately $8.28 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cronos has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00045854 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00008782 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00014643 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00009421 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00005159 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Cronos Coin Profile

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

