CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Hits New 52-Week High at $106.82

Shares of CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $106.82 and last traded at $103.40, with a volume of 18469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.09.

CSL Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.64.

About CSL

(Get Free Report)

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and vaccines in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through CSL Behring, CSL Seqirus, and CSL Vifor segments. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma products, gene therapies, and recombinants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CSL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.