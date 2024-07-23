CVB Financial (CVBF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. CVB Financial had a net margin of 30.93% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $126.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. CVB Financial’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect CVB Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CVBF stock opened at $19.53 on Tuesday. CVB Financial has a one year low of $14.62 and a one year high of $21.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

In other CVB Financial news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. bought 34,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $546,858.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 660,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,561,570.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. acquired 34,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $546,858.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 660,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,561,570.89. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George A. Borba, Jr. acquired 4,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $73,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 665,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,641,936. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 39,910 shares of company stock worth $638,669 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

CVBF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Hovde Group downgraded CVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on CVB Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVB Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

