Cynosure Group LLC Invests $299,000 in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Cynosure Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,683,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,599,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,051,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Zscaler by 19,012.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 223,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,629,000 after buying an additional 222,825 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,843,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,426,000 after acquiring an additional 206,908 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Zscaler from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Mizuho lowered shares of Zscaler from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Zscaler from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.21.

NASDAQ ZS traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $191.15. The stock had a trading volume of 447,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,212,071. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.08. The company has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -369.43 and a beta of 0.84. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.59 and a 52-week high of $259.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.39. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $553.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.55 million. Equities analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total value of $1,414,313.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 243,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,148,154.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

