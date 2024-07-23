Cynosure Group LLC Invests $304,000 in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Cynosure Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 332.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NSSC shares. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Friday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Napco Security Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.14.

Insider Transactions at Napco Security Technologies

In other news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $11,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,406,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,145,642. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:NSSC traded up $0.95 on Tuesday, reaching $56.48. The stock had a trading volume of 109,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,974. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.07 and a beta of 1.62. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.76 and a 12-month high of $57.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.13.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $49.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.16 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Napco Security Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Napco Security Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Further Reading

