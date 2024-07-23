Cynosure Group LLC Invests $305,000 in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Cynosure Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,468 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BancFirst during the fourth quarter worth $8,818,000. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 1,127,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,246,000 after acquiring an additional 45,629 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,503,000 after purchasing an additional 12,457 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in BancFirst by 85.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 5,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in BancFirst by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 9,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. 51.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $900,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dennis Jay Hannah sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 10,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,877,860 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on BANF. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of BancFirst from $84.50 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday.

BancFirst Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of BancFirst stock traded up $2.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,101. BancFirst Co. has a 1-year low of $79.99 and a 1-year high of $107.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.04.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.09. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 29.64%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

BancFirst Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.10%.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

