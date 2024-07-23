Cynosure Group LLC Invests $309,000 in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Cynosure Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,670 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,802 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,527,000 after purchasing an additional 7,179 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in SPS Commerce by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,681,000 after acquiring an additional 12,091 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 183.0% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 130,556 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,307,000 after acquiring an additional 84,420 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 109,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,456 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 82,537 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,999,000 after purchasing an additional 15,514 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPS Commerce Trading Up 1.1 %

SPS Commerce stock traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $208.86. 70,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,833. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.94 and a beta of 0.85. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.96 and a 1-year high of $218.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $191.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.37.

Insider Activity

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $149.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.50 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 12.23%. As a group, research analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Burr Ramsey sold 6,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.90, for a total value of $1,273,341.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,728 shares in the company, valued at $2,855,759.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director James Burr Ramsey sold 6,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.90, for a total value of $1,273,341.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,728 shares in the company, valued at $2,855,759.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 3,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total transaction of $657,197.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,771,531.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,242 shares of company stock valued at $2,422,377. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, May 10th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on SPS Commerce from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPS Commerce

About SPS Commerce

(Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.