Cynosure Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Cynosure Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,460,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,053,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,892,000 after purchasing an additional 128,274 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 49,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 26,714 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 17,911 shares during the period. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,166,000. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Huron Consulting Group

In related news, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 34,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total value of $3,424,768.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,566,805.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $26,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,932. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 34,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total value of $3,424,768.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,566,805.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,172 shares of company stock valued at $3,628,318. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HURN shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huron Consulting Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on HURN

Huron Consulting Group Price Performance

Shares of HURN stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $110.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,688. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.99 and a fifty-two week high of $113.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59 and a beta of 0.61.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $355.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.80 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 4.67%. Huron Consulting Group’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Huron Consulting Group

(Free Report)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HURN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.