Cynosure Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,513 FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Cynosure Group LLC purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FCN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in FTI Consulting by 494.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in FTI Consulting by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 99.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTI Consulting Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FCN traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $229.31. 23,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,881. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.81 and a 52 week high of $232.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $217.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $928.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.77 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FTI Consulting news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 16,552 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.78, for a total transaction of $3,588,142.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,579,520.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 16,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.78, for a total transaction of $3,588,142.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,579,520.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gerard E. Holthaus sold 1,492 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.14, for a total value of $329,940.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,885,817.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,088 shares of company stock valued at $11,163,977 over the last quarter. 2.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FCN. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com downgraded FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

