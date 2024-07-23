Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Cytosorbents Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTSO opened at $1.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.92. Cytosorbents has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $3.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $57.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.57.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $9.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 million. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 129.89% and a negative net margin of 75.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cytosorbents will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cytosorbents

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTSO. CM Management LLC boosted its position in Cytosorbents by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 825,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 410,000 shares in the last quarter. Avenir Corp boosted its position in Cytosorbents by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 3,051,402 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 334,005 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in Cytosorbents by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 3,254,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 309,543 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Cytosorbents by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,801,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 299,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Cytosorbents by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,308,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 51,699 shares in the last quarter. 32.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention, and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant; and offers VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

