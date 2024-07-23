D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Board Initiates Stock Repurchase Program

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 18th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.27.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $177.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $58.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.71. D.R. Horton has a 1 year low of $100.08 and a 1 year high of $178.01.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.61 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.17%.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

